DDD Partners LLC Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $55.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

