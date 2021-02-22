DDD Partners LLC Makes New $6.67 Million Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,000. Gentex comprises approximately 1.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Gentex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,006,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gentex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after buying an additional 277,073 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Gentex by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,572 shares of company stock worth $902,948. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

