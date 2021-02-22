DDD Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $257.10 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

