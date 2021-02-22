DDD Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61.

