DDD Partners LLC Purchases 4,253 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $164.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $166.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

