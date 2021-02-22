DDD Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 2.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

