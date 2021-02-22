DDD Partners LLC Raises Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,685 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up about 2.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Old Republic International worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,350,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 187,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

