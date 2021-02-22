DDD Partners LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 156,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,025 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 136,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.