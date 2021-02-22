DDD Partners LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 394,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,643,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

