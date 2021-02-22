Deborah O’Toole Acquires 15,000 Shares of Boral Limited (BLD.AX) (ASX:BLD) Stock

Boral Limited (BLD.AX) (ASX:BLD) insider Deborah O’Toole purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.09 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of A$76,350.00 ($54,535.71).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92.

Boral Limited (BLD.AX)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

