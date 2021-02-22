Deborah O’Toole Acquires 15,000 Shares of Boral Limited (BLD.AX) (ASX:BLD) Stock

Boral Limited (BLD.AX) (ASX:BLD) insider Deborah O’Toole purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.09 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of A$76,350.00 ($54,535.71).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92.
About Boral Limited (BLD.AX)
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Boral Limited (BLD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral Limited (BLD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.