Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB) Shares Down 5.6%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) shares fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.06. 1,052,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,322,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,180,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,206,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

