Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $179,019.08 and approximately $4,126.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00749732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.