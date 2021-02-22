Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $340.57

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $340.57 and last traded at $335.54, with a volume of 2246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,088,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

