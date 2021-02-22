DECOIN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,185.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $34,185.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00271940 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00036506 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,939,216 coins and its circulating supply is 54,328,285 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

