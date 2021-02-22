DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 19.2% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $389.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010233 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,430,245 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

