Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $360.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $287.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

DE opened at $330.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $335.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

