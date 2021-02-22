Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $331.00 to $380.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $337.22 and last traded at $336.68, with a volume of 46531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

