Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.02

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 96 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 139.46%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

