Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $24,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.67 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

