DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.