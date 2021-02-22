DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Tops $211.15 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $211.15 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $8.09 or 0.00014812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.00500428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00068114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00087957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.00513566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00073021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00028340 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

