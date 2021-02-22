Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fiore Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiore Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE:F opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45. Fiore Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.75.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$31.87 million during the quarter.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.