Desjardins Weighs in on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GAU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a current ratio of 17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.43. Galiano Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.55.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

