Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) a €2.70 Price Target

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) has been given a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 45.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.88) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.06 ($3.60).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

EPA AF traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Monday, reaching €4.94 ($5.81). The company had a trading volume of 5,095,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM SA has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company’s fifty day moving average is €4.91 and its 200-day moving average is €4.15.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.