Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) a €80.00 Price Target

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.99 ($84.69).

ETR:G24 traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €67.50 ($79.41). 161,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. Scout24 AG has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.14.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

