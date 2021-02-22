Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

DB stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. 169,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

