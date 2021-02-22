Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DB. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:DB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. 244,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,990. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

