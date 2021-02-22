Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

HST opened at $16.74 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,342 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $5,852,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $7,690,000. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $9,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

