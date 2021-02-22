Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA):

2/16/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.60 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.10 ($7.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €11.04 ($12.99). The company had a trading volume of 3,172,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €15.34 ($18.05). The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

