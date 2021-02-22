Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.50 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €21.50 ($25.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.90 ($29.29) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.05 ($23.58).

Shares of FRA:DTE traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, reaching €14.83 ($17.45). 9,621,497 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

