Dev Protocol Price Up 2.5% This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $423,170.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00012076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.