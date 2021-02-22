DEX Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $17.06 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.85 or 0.00718472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00061230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.31 or 0.04357302 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

