dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $21.44 million and $3.14 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00005482 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.38 or 0.00756699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00062389 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.79 or 0.04444146 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

