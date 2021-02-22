DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

