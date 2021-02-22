Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.40. 3,396,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.