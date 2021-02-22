Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

