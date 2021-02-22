Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $84.00 at Roth Capital

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.16. 53,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

