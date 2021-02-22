DIGG Price Tops $43,277.51 on Major Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $106.75 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $43,277.51 or 0.80925648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00067177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00087176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00072325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027109 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

DIGG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.