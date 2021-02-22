Digital Gold Price Down 9.6% This Week (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $798,870.01 and approximately $501,287.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $59.05 or 0.00108085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.00500428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00068114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00087957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.00513566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00073021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00028340 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

