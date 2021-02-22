Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $472.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $664,419.37 and $472.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.37 or 0.00413882 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 127.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars.

