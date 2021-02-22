Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Hits $99,536.13 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $99,536.13 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,792.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.02 or 0.03307196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.00383008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.14 or 0.01156548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.72 or 0.00415900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00395689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00266662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00025624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,007,423 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

