DigitalNote (XDN) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $12.22 million and $150,598.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.59 or 0.00420017 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 143.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,030,413,150 coins and its circulating supply is 4,873,855,603 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

