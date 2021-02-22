Digitex Futures Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.45 or 0.00733051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00026472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00061505 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

