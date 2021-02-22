Digix Gold Token Market Capitalization Achieves $4.24 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $122,803.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $55.27 or 0.00104613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.19 or 0.00746069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00058723 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00037629 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,644 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

