Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $35.05. 1,191,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,252,898. The company has a market cap of $303.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

