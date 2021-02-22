Diligent Investors LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.99. 679,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,697,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

