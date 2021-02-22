Diligent Investors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

PSK traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,432. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

