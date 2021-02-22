Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Wealthsimple US Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,508,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 148,616 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,940,000.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. 47,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

