Diligent Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.77. 266,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679,086. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.