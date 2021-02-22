Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) Shares Up 3.6%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.04. 25,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 19,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.41% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

